Montgomery County Clerk’s Office modifies services

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn, (WKRN) — The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office closed its drive-thru window, meaning big changes for everything from driver registration renewals to marriage licenses.

The Clerk’s Office released the following statement Monday:

The Montgomery County Clerk’s Office drive-thru window is now closed. Residents who have registrations that expired in March or that will expire in April or May have been given an extension through June 15, 2020, based on an executive order from the Governor’s Office.

The executive order for the extension covers registration renewal expirations, temporary operating permits as well as disabled placard renewals. Montgomery County registration renewals can be processed online at mcclerktn.org or by mail at Montgomery County Clerk, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 502, Clarksville, TN 37040.

“With the Shelter at Home Order in effect, a greatly reduced staff on-site, and the extension for registrations, I felt closing the drive-thru was the responsible action to take for the safety of my employees and our citizens. We could not meet the distance requirements for our employees and manage the large volume of customers that were approaching the drive-thru for service. The Governor’s extension of expiration dates will hopefully ease the concerns of our citizens. We are thankful that so many of our services have extended deadlines to assist citizens until our normal business activities resume,” said County Clerk Kellie Jackson.

Questions can be submitted to cclerk@mcgtn.net. Staff will be working on site and remotely to provide residents with answers and helpful information.

The County Clerk’s Office will continue processing the following applications during the closure:

Motor Vehicle Titles – Contact our office for further information and instruction.

Registration Renewals – Due to the expiration extensions above, all renewals must be processed online or by mail at this time.

Marriages –Applicants will be assisted by appointments only between 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday. Applications need to be completed online and submitted. The Governor’s Executive Order has extended a current marriage license expiration until June 30, 2020. Contact our office for further information or for appointment availability.

Notary (applicants only) – Applicants need to download the form online and contact our office for further information.

Boats (change of ownership only) – TWRA has advised that you keep a photocopy of your bill of sale in your vessel until such time County Clerk’s Offices reopen for proof of ownership. Please contact our office if you have further questions.

Business License – The Governor’s Executive Order extended business tax payments until June 15, 2020. If you are applying for a new Business License you can complete the online form and then contact our office for further information and instruction.

The following Montgomery County Clerk services have been suspended during the closure:

Notarization of documents. Documents related to County Clerk transactions will be the only notarizations processed.

Passport services – Visit www.travel.state.gov for additional information on locations offering this service.

Boat Registration renewals (same owner, no change of ownership) – Visit www.tn.gov/twra for additional information on locations and to renew online.

Hunting & fishing license – Visit www.tn.gov/twra for additional information on locations and to renew online.

For information on additional services and/or forms, send an email to cclerk@mcgtn.net, visit mcclerktn.org, or call the County Clerk’s Office at 931-648-5711.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 38 Bradley 23 Campbell 5 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 7 Cumberland 26 Davidson 819 DeKalb 7 Dickson 24 Dyer 9 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 12 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 15 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 83 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 14 Haywood 5 Henderson 1 Henry 5 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 7 Johnson 2 Knox 119 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 4 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 11 Madison 22 Marion 20 Marshall 9 Maury 24 McMinn 3 McNairy 4 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 54 Morgan 5 Obion 2 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 55 Roane 5 Robertson 60 Rutherford 161 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 16 Shelby 766 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 25 Sumner 335 Tipton 36 Trousdale 11 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 24 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 260 Wilson 97 Residents of other states/countries 290 Pending 69 Total Cases – as of (4/6/20) 3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 7 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 13 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Pending 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20) 65

