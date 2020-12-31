Montgomery County Animal Care and Control closed for surrenders and in-person adoptions due to COVID-19

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Montgomery County Animal Care and Control will be closed to the public for the rest of the week due to rising COVID-19 cases in the county.
Officials say the facility will be deep cleaned during this time period and will reopen on January 5.
Owner surrenders will not be accepted while the facility is closed to the public. In-person adoptions will not take place during this time, however, staff can help with adoptions over the phone.
Strays may be brought to the facility, however, anyone dropping off a stray needs to call the shelter at 931-648-5750 upon arrival and wait in their car.
Updates on the closure will be made on the facility’s Facebook page. You can also view adoptable animals here.
