MNPS staff to begin receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center will begin administering the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Metro Nashville Public Schools staff on Saturday, February 20.

A release from MNPS says the news comes as part of a coordinated effort to ensure all Pre-K-12 staff in Nashville can get the vaccine. Vaccines will be given starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Vanderbilt Health location at 100 Oaks Mall; Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle will also receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccination site is located at the north end of 100 Oaks and parking will be available in the large lot across from the Guitar Center. Patients are asked to enter the building through the north employee entrance which will have signs labeling the entrance. VUMC staff will then guide patients to the vaccination site.

According to MNPS, 4,500 out of nearly 14,000 eligible staff have booked their first appointment to receive the vaccine between February 20 and February 28. About 2,000 more appointments are available during the week of March 1 through March 5.

More opportunities for appointments will be made available based on demand and availability of the vaccine supply provided through the Tennessee Department of Health.

This opportunity to be vaccinated is available to MNPS and charter school staff in Nashville. Private, parochial and other K-12 staff will receive vaccines through HCA and/or the Metro Public Health Department.