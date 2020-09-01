MNPS offers tech support through September 18 at 5 different locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public School staff want to remind parents they’re offering tech support at five different locations until September 18.

Translators are also available for anyone who needs them.

Tech support is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Robert Churchwell Elementary

Glenview Elementary

Mt. View Elementary

Tusculum Elementary

Jere Baxter Middle School

MNPS officials said everyone attending tech support must wear a face mask, get their temperature checked and maintain social distancing.

Staff told News 2 they’ve helped reset passwords, log in for MAP testing and answered questions about Schoology so far.

If you would like more information about tech support, click here.

