MNPS leaders to discuss reopening plan at specially-called work session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville school leaders plan to discuss the district’s phased-in reopening plan at a special meeting Friday.

The Metro Nashville Public Schools board of education announced a special work session at 1:15 p.m.

District leaders said the school board will discuss the MNPS phase-in plan for students returning to the classroom.

Seating will be limited due to social distancing but the meeting will be livestreamed online.

The second part of the district’s Return to School plan took effect on Tuesday with third and fourth graders transitioning from distance learning to in-person instruction.

Pre-K through second grade came back last week. Fifth and sixth graders are set to come back next week, with seventh and eighth graders returning the first week of November. High school students return the first week of January.