NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will host a virtual town hall meeting to answer questions about COVID-19’s impact on the school year.

MNPS will be closed through at least April 24, like many school districts across the state. The town hall will answer questions about things like classes, grades, tests, and graduation.



The meeting takes place Monday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, click here.