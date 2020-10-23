MNPS halts phase-in of students due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will be delaying the return of 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students to in-person learning due to the spread of COVID-19 in Davidson County.

Students in grades Pre-K through 4th grade and those with exceptional needs will continue to report to school until further notice while the district continues to evaluate and monitor the situation.

The district is planning to monitor the metrics of COVID-19 in Nashville and phase students in once improvements are seen in the efforts to stop the spread.

“The threat from COVID-19 spreading in our community at ever-larger numbers requires us to pause our in-person phase-in process so that we can be sure that we are not endangering the lives of our students, staff, or their families,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, “We urge all residents of Nashville to wear masks whenever possible, practice social distancing, and follow the health care experts’ advice on how to reduce the spread of COVID-19 so that we can safely welcome back students into the classroom.”

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )