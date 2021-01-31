MNPS COVID-19 risk score rises ahead of district’s decision about in-person learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Middle Tennessee school districts will be closed Monday due to winter weather, but Metro Nashville Public Schools is expected to announce their plans regarding in-person learning.

On Friday the district’s communications director Sean Braisted said the COVID-19 risk score, a measurement tool of community spread that has been used by MNPS since November to determine when it is safe to allow for in-person instruction, dropped below 7 based on the data released by the Metro Public Health Department.

The COVID-19 risk score is calculated using three metrics: the 7-day average positivity rate weighted at 20 percent, the 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents weighted at 60 percent and the transmission rate weighted at 20 percent.

On Friday that COVID-19 risk score was a 6.7, but on Sunday that number jumped up to 6.9.

Hillsborough High School senior Daniel Bush says with only four months to graduation, he’d like to step foot back inside his school before he turns his tassel.

“Freshman year me would’ve never imagined that my senior year would be like this,” Bush said. “A lot of us have really been wanting to go back to school to actually learn, to actually be a student, to actually experience school,” Bush said.

His mom Fran Bush is on Metro’s Board of Education. She’s been advocating for a return to in-person learning for months.

“It’s a long time coming…. We need to get these kids back in school and they are anxious and they have been so patient and they have suffered so much through this,” she said.

Come Monday, if the COVID-19 risk score is still below 7, Metro Schools is expected to announce their plans and schedule to begin phasing students back into their classrooms.

Board member John Little says no matter what’s decided, he’ll keep his son at home for the remainder of the year and says every family should have the right to chose.

“I would hate for my son to be at school, having a great time learning, but bring the virus back to our house hold. So we’re just going to wait. We’re going to give it some more time,” Little said.

The district plans to make an announcement by late Monday afternoon.