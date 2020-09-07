MNEA to host car caravan for ‘safe and equitable’ reopening of schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Education Association (MNEA) is set to host a car caravan calling on further action from Governor Lee and State Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn.

Organizers said they want leaders to keep all Tennessee schools online until it is safe, meaning less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons for a minimum of 14 days.

Here are a list of the MNEA demands:

1. More must be done to control the community spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee. This means issuing a statewide mask mandate, expanding the capacity of contact tracing, increasing state funding for unemployment benefits and rent relief, and expanding access to health care so all Tennesseans are able to stay home safely.

2. Increase state funding to public schools to ensure every school district in Tennessee is able to equitably meet the needs of all students while classes are held online. We know we need many more devices and hotspots, but we also know we need massively increased support for students with disabilities, English language learners, and students who struggle with homelessness, poverty, hunger, and violence.

3. Cancel all state testing and teacher evaluations, including portfolios, for the 2020-2021 school year. Teachers and students should not be punished for failing to meet standards that are unrealistic during a global pandemic.

The caravan will start in the parking lot of the Tennessee Education Association at 1 p.m.

