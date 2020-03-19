MLS extends season postponement amid COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week after Major League Soccer suspended its season for 30 days, the league is now extending the suspension to comply with the CDC’s guidance for events of 50 or more people.

You can read MLS’s full statement below.

In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to postpone events involving more than 50 people over the next eight weeks, Major League Soccer has extended the postponement of its matches during this period of time. MLS remains focused on playing the entire 2020 season and is evaluating all options, including pushing back the end of the season and playing MLS Cup in December, as the league did prior to the 2019 season. The league is also identifying other available dates. Throughout this process, MLS will continue to prioritize the safety of our fans, players, employees and partners and to coordinate with federal and local public health authorities as well as other sporting organizations.

https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1240654766256119811/photo/1

County # of Case Campbell 1 Cheatham 1 Davidson 60 Hamilton 3 Jefferson 1 Knox 2 Robertson 1 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 10 Sullivan 1 Williamson 24 Total Cases – as of (3/19/20) 108

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE