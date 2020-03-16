Breaking News
Nashville bars and honky tonks announce closure in order to combat coronavirus spread
1  of  24
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Benton County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Hickman County Schools Manchester City Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Rutherford County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools
coronavirus

MLB season opener delayed amid CDC coronavirus restrictions

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

MLB baseball. MLB baseball

MLB’s opening to its 2020 regular season will be delayed to comply with guidelines restricting events of more than 50 people, the MLB announced Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday recommended that no such gatherings be held for the next eight weeks.

MLB’s announcement came after Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. conducted a conference call with 30 MLB clubs.

“The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the MLB said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit.”

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC Resources
TN Dept of Health

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar