Mississippi casinos are given the green light to reopen May 21

(CNN) — After months of being closed, Mississippi casinos have been officially cleared to re-open.

The Mississippi Gaming Commission decided casinos across the state can reopen on May 21, but with special restrictions.

Casinos will operate at 50 percent capacity, tables and slots will reopen under social distancing rules and equipment will be cleaned regularly.

Leaders at the local and state level are optimistic that this re-opening could be a major jolt to the small-town Mississippi economy, if staff and patrons can work together.

In Mississippi, to date, there have been 10,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus and almost 500 deaths.

