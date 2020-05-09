Miss America competition delayed until next year

Camille Schrier, of Virginia, left, reacts after winning the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Conn., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. At right is runner-up Miss. Georgia Victoria Hill. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(CNN) — There won’t be a Miss America this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miss America Organization said this year’s competition is being delayed due to the nationwide impact of coronavirus.

It’s a move to protect the health and welfare of the contestants, judges and fans.

In the meantime, the organization is working with the state qualifying organizations on eligibility issues for the next pageant.

The postponement means the current Miss America Camille Schrier will serve an extra year until she can pass the torch.

Founded in 1921, the next Miss America Pageant will mark its one hundredth anniversary.

