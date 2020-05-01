Minority business owners in Nashville struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Minority business owners in Davidson County are struggling through the pandemic and COVID-19 is hitting the Hispanic community especially hard.

Many essential workers and businesses in Nashville are located in diverse communities and the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is helping business owners through the challenges they are facing.

The chamber says they are pleased with Nashville’s “safer-at-home” order’s extension because minority communities are some of the most vulnerable when it comes to COVID-19.

But they understand thousands of Hispanic business owners in Music City are hurting right now.

The chamber has had communication with the White House regarding small business loan applications and are helping businesses directly with that process.

They have hosted weekly Zoom calls to inform owners about local and national resources.

The chamber’s president Yuri Cunza says he would like to see more enforcement about people wearing personal protective equipment, especially when shopping at grocery stores.

In the weeks since the “safer-at-home” order began, they have been doing their best to make sure all of their members are taken care of.

“We need to care for each other in general, this is all of us here, it’s not just you or some, we all need to survive. If we get to survive, we have a chance. We need to take the necessary steps everyone every color every background, no matter what you are, one person can make a difference and we know that,” said Cunza.

The chamber will hold its next Zoom meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. Click here to learn more.

