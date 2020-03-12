Minor League Baseball delays start of championship season due to coronavirus

JUPITER, FLORIDA – MARCH 12: A general view of the stadium after the spring training game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on March 12, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. Major League Baseball is suspending Spring Training and the first two weeks of the regular season due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WKRN) — Minor League Baseball released a statement on Thursday delaying the start of the 2020 Championship Season after consulting with Major League Baseball and medical professionals about the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”

