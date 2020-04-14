Midtown bar owner experiencing major losses after business shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since the stay at home order shut down bars as non-essential businesses, Steve Ford says Loser’s Bar & Grill’s locations have experienced significant losses.

Ford says between his four Nashville bars, he’s had to lay off around 600 employees.

“Having to shut it down is just heartbreaking for myself and my staff,” Ford said. “I’ve got some managers that have been with me 10, 11 years so it’s very hurtful to have to let them go and go out and get unemployment.”

Ford is a part of the ownership for multiple Loser’s locations, as well as Winner’s and Dawghouse Saloon in Midtown. Between those businesses, he says they’ve suffered around a half a million dollars in losses each month.

And the worst part is, there’s no end date in sight for reopening.

“We’re losing a lot of revenue as you well know with, they haven’t announced it yet, but I’m sure July 4th will get called off. They just cancelled NAMM, all the big conventions are gone,” Ford said.

But Ford has been working on a 90-day plan to get things back up and running. The plan includes limiting the menu once bars reopen, cutting the occupancy in half and running on about 40 percent of “normal” business.

“I think 40 percent of the business will come back until about this time next year,” Ford said.

Ford is hoping that even though he feels guilty for having to lay off so many staff members, that they will all return for summer.

“I think most of them will come back, I think some will go out and get another profession because they don’t want this scare again,” Ford said.

Between the two locations of Loser’s in Nashville, Ford is anticipating the Midtown spot will do better initially because of the local support that will come back out quickly. But during the summer, he’s still hoping that tourism will bring at least half of the expected crowds to Broadway.

“I’m just ready to give everyone hope again,” Ford said.

Ford also owns Loser’s locations in Las Vegas and Belize. Those two have also had to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

