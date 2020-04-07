Midstate woman asks leaders for protective gear to keep construction workers safe from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville’s amended Safer-at-Home order includes new guidelines for construction sites, but one woman says it’s not enough.

“They deserve a safe place to work.” said Charci Herrmann.

The new guidelines state: “Construction sites shall have no more than two people in an elevator at any time and must have sanitation stations available on every floor where work is under way. Social distancing must be observed to the maximum extent possible.”

Herrmann, whose husband has worked in construction for nearly 30 years, started a petition calling for construction workers to also receive personal protective equipment or PPE.

“Think about if there were an outbreak in the construction industry, it would overwhelm the healthcare system,” said Hermann.

She hopes the petition will get the attention of local and state leaders.

Herrmann believes healthcare workers need PPE first but hopes protection can be provided for people like her husband.

She added that construction workers are in close quarters and she believes the virus could easily spread without PPE.

“There’s different phases of the job, you know, some are outside and some are inside. Once you get to the inside parts, you’re confined with a bunch of people. It could put up to 100, 200 people in an enclosed space.”

