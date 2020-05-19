Midstate school districts make plans to continue summer meal distribution for students

(WKRN) — The concerns surrounding COVID-19 has left school districts across the Midstate to figure out curriculum and nutrition needs for students that depend on them.

News 2 spoke with districts about their plans to continue food distribution programs throughout summer months. Most of the programs are funded in-part by USDA reimbursement programs, administered through the state.

Most meals are provided free to children 18 and younger; families do not need proof of school enrollment, income, or free/reduced lunch eligibility.

Below are a list of resources and information for districts that responded to News 2’s inquiry.

Metro Nashville Public Schools: Spencer Taylor, Executive Director of MNPS’ Food Distribution said the district is planning to continue its free food distribution service throughout the summer months. Bus delivery routes can be found here and more information can be located here.

Dickson County Schools: Dickson County Schools Superintendent Danny Weeks told News 2 the district is planning to continue its free food distribution service throughout the summer months at the following locations.

Creek Wood High School: Main bus loop – gym entrance (10 – noon)

Dickson Middle: Auditorium entrance (Frosty Jug side) (10 – noon)

Bruce Perry Homes: Brittney the Lunch Bus (10 am – 10:30 am)

Crosby Terrace: Brittney the Lunch Bus (10:45 am – 11:15 am)

Dickson Housing: Brittney the Lunch Bus (11:30 am – Noon)

Wilson County Schools: Wilson County Schools spokesperson, Bart Barker, said the district is planning to continue its free food distribution service throughout the summer months through its W.O.W Bus, “Wilson On Wheels.” For more information, click here.

Rutherford County Schools: Rutherford County Schools spokesperson, James Evans, said the district is planning to continue its free food distribution service throughout the summer months. For more information click here.

Murfreesboro City Schools: Murfreesboro City Schools spokesperson, Lisa Trail, said the district is planning to continue its free food distribution service throughout the summer months through its CHOW Bus. For more information, click here.

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System: Clarksville-Montgomery County School System spokesperson, Anthony Johnson, said the district is making plans to continue its free food distribution service throughout the summer months, he said in part, “the district is finalizing a plan to extend this program through the current USDA waiver, and we will communicate this plan to families on Thursday.”

