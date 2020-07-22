Middle Tennessee school districts release plans for reopening

(WKRN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed education in Tennessee. Right now, school districts are working to finalize plans and back-up plans for the upcoming school year. Districts must submit reopening plans to the Tennessee State Board of Education by July 24. Many, districts have already released plans and have made updates.

Robertson County Schools

Families choose traditional in-person or virtual remote learning.

Possible hybrid option available in the future.

Staggered start dates for pre-K thru 12th grade August 12 thru 26.

In-person registration available starting July 23 from 10pm to 7pm at the central office.

More details and information found here: www.rcstn.net

Sumner County Schools

Phased-in hybrid learning start dates for pre-k thru 12th grade August 3 thru 14.

August 10 will reassess conditions to determine if traditional in-person classes may resume.

Resuming will be based on three COVID-19 categories: minimal, moderate, substantial.

Sumner Virtual Academy available at all levels.

Online registration ends July 26.

More details and information can be found here: www.sumnerschools.org

Macon County Schools

Families choose traditional in-person or virtual remote learning.

More detailed guide for remote learning coming soon.

Online registration ends July 24.

On-site registration held August 3-4.

First day of class August 24.

More details and information can be found here: www.maconcountyschools.com

Trousdale County Schools

Families choose traditional in-person or virtual remote learning.

First day of class July 30.

Face masks required outside classrooms where social distancing isn’t possible.

More details and information can be found here: www.tcschools.org

Smith County Schools

Families choose traditional in-person or virtual remote learning.

Online registration now open.

August 5 half-day of school. (No buses)

August 7 first full day of school.

COVID-19 safety measures in place.

More details and information can be found here: www.smithcoedu.net

Cheatham County Schools

Families choose traditional in-person or virtual remote learning.

Hybrid model learning may be implemented based on COVID-19 cases.

Enrollment underway now.

First day of school August 13.

More details and information can be found here: www.cheathamcountyschools.net

