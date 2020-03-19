Middle Tennessee Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the coronavirus pandemic spreads throughout the U.S., schools, businesses and community centers continue to close.

While that helps curb the virus, American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern warns it also creates new risks.

“We do not want to create a different kind of health crisis because there is a blood shortage,” McGovern said.

The Red Cross reports communities across the country have canceled nearly 3,000 blood drives that were expected to bring in about 90,000 units of blood. As a result, the organization is starting to dip into the five days of inventory it tries to keep on hand.

“We need blood because hospitals are doing surgeries, etc.,” McGovern said. “We don’t want to get to a point where doctors are making these tough choices to figure out who needs the blood the most.”

Middle Tennessee is seeing the impact as well.

“We have lost more than 2,200 blood donations as a result of over 80 blood drive cancellations,” said Tiffany Taylor with American Red Cross Blood Services.

Now, they are asking anyone who can help.

“We are encouraging the community if you are healthy safe and well to consider donating blood with us to ensure a stable blood supply,” said Taylor. “We are doing our part by ensuring social distancing at our drives. We are also staggering our appointments to ensure we are in compliance as well.”

Anyone donating blood will also have their temperature taken and answer a few questions before to make sure they haven’t been exposed to COVID-19.

“Although we are seeing unprecedented numbers of cancellations we are working overtime as a Red Cross team to ensure opportunities for the public to come and give,” said Taylor.

To find a blood donation center near you, click here.