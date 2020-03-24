Middle Tennessee nonprofits feel impact of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Charities and nonprofits have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, that has had to put some dreams on hold.

The organization grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses and the majority of those dreams involve travel, which is nearly impossible currently.

Additionally, many of the children are considered vulnerable to the coronavirus

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee President and CEO Beth Torres said the organization is doing its best to continue serving local communities.

Though a couple of its biggest fundraisers have been altered or postponed.

The “Walk for Wishes” has gone virtual with supporters encouraged to film themselves walking a mile and posting it on social media to raise awareness.

“Waiting for Wishes” is a fundraiser hosted by former Titan Kevin Carter and Rascal Flatts has been postponed until later this summer.

Torres said despite the circumstances, her team is staying positive.

“I think in the middle of us learning what we were feeling and listening to the news and people are telling us stay away from crowds, you can’t do your regular routine, you can’t go to school, you can’t go to work and I realized this is what our wish families feel when they first get that diagnosis, there is a lot of fear, there is a lot of unknown, it has given us as a staff a really big empathy for what our families are going through,” explained Torres.

“I think we’re feeling what everyone is feeling which is a lot of uncertainty, we know we have a great mission, we know our wish kids whose wishes we’ve had to postpone are going to get those wishes as soon as its healthy and safe to travel.”

