Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Middle Tennessee man raises money to donate more than 500 masks to health care workers

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is getting attention after he worked to donate 500 masks to health care workers across Middle Tennessee and he hopes to keep the project going.

Health care workers are dealing with a massive shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies and people isolated at home are doing what they can to help.

Adam Capps, who owns a roofing company, was recognized by Metro Health officials during Tuesday’s press conference. He is buying masks from websites like ebay and craigslist and donating them to medical professionals and Metro’s coronavirus task force. He’s also raising money to purchase respirators.

Capps said keeping our doctors on the front line is as important as it gets.

“The biggest thing we have here, when I look at the resources we have, the one thing we cannot manufacture, the one thing we cannot build, the one thing we cannot train quick enough to resupply is our health care provider. A lot of these people have years and years and years of experience that just cannot be, sometimes decades that cannot be replicated and I just felt that if we lose them off the fighting lines that’s really where we are going to lose our ability to fight this as a community and successfully keep the death count down,” explained Capps.

Capps was moved to act by seeing medical professionals across the country asking for PPE.

“We see what’s going on in New York, see what’s going on in New Orleans, out in Washington, in California, I feel like if you really want to get ahead of this thing, now is the time to step up to the plate before it gets to that point and provide for our medical professionals,” said Capps.

Click here to visit Capps’ GoFundMe.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford2
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount25
Bradley10
Campbell4
Cannon3
Carroll5
Cheatham10
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 391
DeKalb4
Dickson17
Dyer3
Fayette12
Fentress1
Franklin5
Gibson6
Giles3
Greene12
Grundy4
Hamblen2
Hamilton48
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox66
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon4
Madison5
Marion5
Marshall1
Maury15
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe5
Montgomery19
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Rhea1
Roane2
Robertson28
Rutherford68
Scott2
Sequatchie1
Sevier8
Shelby428
Smith2
Sullivan 13
Sumner184
Tipton21
Trousdale4
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson131
Wilson 39
Residents of other states/countries190
Pending307
Total Casesas of (3/31/20)2,239

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories