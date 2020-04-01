Middle Tennessee man raises money to donate more than 500 masks to health care workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is getting attention after he worked to donate 500 masks to health care workers across Middle Tennessee and he hopes to keep the project going.

Health care workers are dealing with a massive shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies and people isolated at home are doing what they can to help.

Adam Capps, who owns a roofing company, was recognized by Metro Health officials during Tuesday’s press conference. He is buying masks from websites like ebay and craigslist and donating them to medical professionals and Metro’s coronavirus task force. He’s also raising money to purchase respirators.

Capps said keeping our doctors on the front line is as important as it gets.

“The biggest thing we have here, when I look at the resources we have, the one thing we cannot manufacture, the one thing we cannot build, the one thing we cannot train quick enough to resupply is our health care provider. A lot of these people have years and years and years of experience that just cannot be, sometimes decades that cannot be replicated and I just felt that if we lose them off the fighting lines that’s really where we are going to lose our ability to fight this as a community and successfully keep the death count down,” explained Capps.

Capps was moved to act by seeing medical professionals across the country asking for PPE.

“We see what’s going on in New York, see what’s going on in New Orleans, out in Washington, in California, I feel like if you really want to get ahead of this thing, now is the time to step up to the plate before it gets to that point and provide for our medical professionals,” said Capps.

Click here to visit Capps’ GoFundMe.

