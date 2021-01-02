Middle Tennessee doctors concerned over potential surge after holiday gatherings

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Doctors at Sumner Regional Medical Center are bracing for what the new year might bring, posting on Facebook they fear times are about to get really tough.

“We’re still concerned that we’re going to see another surge on top of the current surge related to the Christmas gatherings,” said Dr. Matt King. “We know from some of the Vanderbilt polls that as many as 50% of the area had no intention of changing their holiday plans and that makes us very concerned that there were large gatherings that could have been spreading coronavirus.”

The medical center has already been forced to use their ER to house several COVID patients. Dr. King says it’s a move reminiscent of something he has already witnessed in the not so distant past. “I spent some time in NY working in March and April and this is the first time I’ve become concerned that we’re going to the situation that NY was in back then.”

King adds it’s not just Sumner Regional feeling the strain. The hospital has taken in patients from parts of Kentucky as well, “We’re receiving patients from hospitals where we don’t normally receive patients from.”

But Dr. King says there is some good news with the arrival of the vaccine. “We have been able to vaccinate all of our frontline health workers that desired vaccination.”

With the optimism the rest of the public will be vaccinated in early spring.