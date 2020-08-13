Middle Tennessee District Fair cancelled due to COVID-19

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Middle Tennessee District Fair was cancelled due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to their Facebook page.

Fair officials released the following statement:

With profound sadness and regret, the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club announces that the 2020 Middle Tennessee District Fair has been cancelled. The fair will return to Lawrenceburg Rotary Park in 2021.

The Lawrenceburg Rotary Club has been producing the Middle Tennessee District Fair since 1950. Over the past 70 years, we have grown the fair into one of the premier events in the state of Tennessee and have won many awards along the way. MTDF is an event made possible by the effort of many individuals and groups who participate in the fair, and the support of area residents who look forward to the fair every year.

In 2020, many circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible for us to produce the quality of fair that all of us love and have come to expect. Thus, it is with much sadness that the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club announces the cancellation of the 2020 Middle Tennessee District Fair. We regret having to make this decision due the impact it will have on our community; however, we will now begin to plan an even bigger and better fair for 2021.

The Middle Tennessee District Fair will return to Lawrenceburg Rotary Park on September 27, 2021. We hope to see you there!

Middle Tennessee District Fair