Middle Tennessee bridal shipments impacted by coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The coronavirus continues to have impacts beyond hospitals and medical facilities; conventions have been canceled in Nashville and wedding planning is also delayed.

News 2’s CB Cotton spoke with a bridal shop in Nashville that explained the situation.

“We were told there would be absolutely no rush cuts,” said Ann Miller, owner of Brides by Glitz Nashville.

Miller said manufacturers have told bridal shop owners that there will be no rush shipments while virus cases continue to spread overseas.

“Most all designers will have ….instead of a 16-week delivery they may have a 12-week …and you pay extra for that – that’s a hard ‘no’ right now.”

She added that all of her shipments are on-time, arriving in 13 to 16 weeks but she said that still hasn’t stopped the concern.

“We’ve had a lot of phone calls recently because everyone is calling like, ‘Am I going to get my dress?'”

Miller said she’s spent the past few weeks assuring brides that their dresses will arrive on time, but she encourages brides to plan ahead.

“I just would never tell anybody to cut it to the last minute, whether coronavirus …or whatever is going on in the world.”