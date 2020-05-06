Middle Tennessee Boy Scouts cancel summer camp, activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a long discussion with scout leadership, the Middle Tennessee Council has decided to cancel all Boy Scouts of America summer camping programs for 2020.

“It wasn’t an easy decision to make,” said Larry Brown, scout executive for the Middle Tennessee Council, Boy Scouts of America. “At the end of the day safety is number one. We have some staff members who would be on the high vulnerability list for catching the disease and not doing well with it.”

Brown said about 3,000 youth and adults will miss out on summer activities this year. For the council, that equals a $400,000 loss in revenue.

“I hate that these young people are missing out,” Brown said. “But, it’s just the safety and the well-being of our scouts, our leaders, our staff– that’s our number 1 concern and always has been.”

Dan Phibbs is an assistant scout master for Troop 911. “The boys and girls now losing the opportunity for those kinds of activities is unfortunate but sometimes the sacrifices have to be made to make sure that every one is safe,” Phibbs said.

Phibbs also has two sons who are part of the program.

“I have a lot of mixed feelings about it,” said Phibbs. “I think the Middle Tennessee Council has absolutely made the right decision because the first and foremost thing at the beginning of every one of our programs is safe for our participants.”

Council members do not have an exact date for when Boy Scout activities will go back to normal. They hope to have programs back in place by summer 2021.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE