Middle Tennesseans work to ‘flatten the curve’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Closing non-essential businesses like many here in Middle Tennessee is helping keep people safe and flatten the curve. State and local leaders believe we are still on the upward trend, but some models say the curve is improving in Tennessee.
One of the main topics during Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing with Metro health leaders will be an explanation of models from the HCA Healthcare and Vanderbilt as representatives from both organizations are expected to speak.
A national model from the University of Washington predicts the peak will hit the Volunteer State next week. But city leaders believe it could hit later.
Governor Bill Lee’s “stay-at-home” order is in effect until April 14. Tennessee is looking at multiple models to determine if the order should be extended.
“The steps we have taken from the very beginning including testing, our acquisition of PPE, the initial order that closed bars and restaurants, the previous orders in the major cities, all of those efforts have had a profound effect on the movement of Tennesseans, and also on the slow spread, slowing the spread of this virus,” explained Governor Lee.
Metro health leaders believe extending the “Safer-at-home” order in Davidson County until April 24 will continue to help stop the spread.
“I believe we as a city led in closing facilities and to non-essential things faster than anyone. Do I think we should have done it sooner? I think we did it quicker than probably possible, we did a great job there, it has helped flatten the curve,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus task force.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|12
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|42
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|6
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|8
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|2
|Coffee
|7
|Cumberland
|33
|Davidson
|946
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|26
|Dyer
|11
|Fayette
|22
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|13
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|20
|Grundy
|16
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|94
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|18
|Haywood
|7
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|4
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|148
|Lauderdale
|6
|Lawrence
|10
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|16
|Madison
|43
|Marion
|21
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|29
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|7
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|72
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|81
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|67
|Rutherford
|193
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|19
|Shelby
|912
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|27
|Sumner
|376
|Tipton
|38
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|2
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|30
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|287
|Wilson
|117
|Residents of other states/countries
|282
|Pending
|31
|Total Cases – as of (4/8/20)
|4,362
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|2
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|9
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|17
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|18
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20)
|79
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: