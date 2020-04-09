Middle Tennesseans work to ‘flatten the curve’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Closing non-essential businesses like many here in Middle Tennessee is helping keep people safe and flatten the curve. State and local leaders believe we are still on the upward trend, but some models say the curve is improving in Tennessee.

One of the main topics during Thursday’s COVID-19 press briefing with Metro health leaders will be an explanation of models from the HCA Healthcare and Vanderbilt as representatives from both organizations are expected to speak.

A national model from the University of Washington predicts the peak will hit the Volunteer State next week. But city leaders believe it could hit later.

Governor Bill Lee’s “stay-at-home” order is in effect until April 14. Tennessee is looking at multiple models to determine if the order should be extended.

“The steps we have taken from the very beginning including testing, our acquisition of PPE, the initial order that closed bars and restaurants, the previous orders in the major cities, all of those efforts have had a profound effect on the movement of Tennesseans, and also on the slow spread, slowing the spread of this virus,” explained Governor Lee.

Metro health leaders believe extending the “Safer-at-home” order in Davidson County until April 24 will continue to help stop the spread.

“I believe we as a city led in closing facilities and to non-essential things faster than anyone. Do I think we should have done it sooner? I think we did it quicker than probably possible, we did a great job there, it has helped flatten the curve,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir with the Metro coronavirus task force.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 12 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 42 Bradley 28 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 33 Davidson 946 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 26 Dyer 11 Fayette 22 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 20 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 94 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 18 Haywood 7 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 4 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 148 Lauderdale 6 Lawrence 10 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 16 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 29 McMinn 3 McNairy 7 Meigs 3 Monroe 6 Montgomery 72 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 81 Roane 5 Robertson 67 Rutherford 193 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 19 Shelby 912 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 27 Sumner 376 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 2 Warren 2 Washington 30 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 287 Wilson 117 Residents of other states/countries 282 Pending 31 Total Cases – as of (4/8/20) 4,362

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 2 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 17 Sullivan 1 Sumner 18 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/8/20) 79

