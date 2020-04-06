Michaels donates $1M worth of fabric for masks

(WIAT) — The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, is lending a hand where it’s needed during the novel coronavirus pandemic by donating fabric for mask production.
The arts and crafts retailer donated $1 million dollars worth of fabric. That’s enough to make nearly 750,000 masks, the retail giant said in a press release.
The fabric will be sent to more than 70 organizations on the front lines of this battle against COVID-19 across the country.
In addition, Michaels now has step-by-step instructions, templates and products on its website on how to create face shields and fabric masks, and they are calling on all makers to help create the supplies to donate to organizations.
- 2 workers at same Walmart store die of coronavirus
- Faint glimmers of hope as virus deaths appear to be holding
- Take 2: The Higgins Firm COVID-19 preparedness
- Want to help your neighbor during COVID-19? Here’s how
- Golf updates schedule for majors, Masters set for November
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: