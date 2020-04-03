Metro to meet state, hospital leaders regarding Music City Center plans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville leaders are meeting with state officials Friday about making Music City Center an alternative hospital to help with COVID-19 patients.

More: The process for transforming Music City Center into a COVID-19 hospital

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Army National Guard are also working to get the entertainment venue transformed into a medical facility that can house more than 1,000 patients.

“The building out of a facility like this really started actually a long time ago – a few weeks ago in the planning process,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal. “I will say the state of Tennessee, FEMA, all the partners here have been extraordinarily gracious in collaborating this entire time to come up with designs that would be rapidly accessible and be able to be delivered in a short period of time.”

State leaders said this is to help relieve area hospitals of patients who do not have critical care needs. They said a program in New York prompted the effort.

“Obviously it was a very complicated program but it was an initiative to create bed space out of alternative facilities such as large open arenas, stadium and things of that nature,” said Major General Jeff Holmes. “The governor directed us to engage the Corps immediately. At the time, obviously we were somewhat far away from the need but we could see the need arising based on what other states were experiencing.”

During Friday’s press conference, Metro officials said they’re working to see how long it will take to build what’s necessary and how the facility will be staffed.

Right now experts believe the surge of COVID-19 cases will hit the metro area in about three weeks.

“This is a big deal, right. You’re putting a hospital that’s a thousand beds or more and we’re working through that and I can assure you that we’re going to make sure that the plans are and everybody takes responsibility for the parts they need to take responsibility for,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health and Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

As far as staffing the facility, all displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 6 Benton 4 Bledsoe 2 Blount 32 Bradley 18 Campbell 4 Cannon 4 Carroll 5 Cheatham 11 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 3 Cumberland 16 Davidson 617 DeKalb 5 Dickson 20 Dyer 5 Fayette 14 Fentress 1 Franklin 8 Gibson 6 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 16 Grundy 8 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 61 Hardeman 4 Hardin 2 Hawkins 7 Haywood 2 Henry 4 Hickman 1 Houston 1 Humphreys 2 Jackson 2 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 92 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 2 Lewis 2 Lincoln 2 Loudon 9 Macon 5 Madison 13 Marion 13 Marshall 2 Maury 18 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 5 Montgomery 37 Morgan 1 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 2 Polk 1 Putnam 37 Roane 3 Robertson 41 Rutherford 113 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 10 Shelby 570 Smith 3 Sullivan 17 Sumner 268 Tipton 24 Trousdale 6 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 20 Wayne 2 Weakley 1 White 2 Williamson 199 Wilson 62 Residents of other states/countries 212 Pending 103 Total Cases – as of (4/2/20) 2,845

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE