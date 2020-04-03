1  of  20
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Metro to meet state, hospital leaders regarding Music City Center plans

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville leaders are meeting with state officials Friday about making Music City Center an alternative hospital to help with COVID-19 patients.

More: The process for transforming Music City Center into a COVID-19 hospital

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Army National Guard are also working to get the entertainment venue transformed into a medical facility that can house more than 1,000 patients.

“The building out of a facility like this really started actually a long time ago – a few weeks ago in the planning process,” said U.S. Army Corps of Engineer Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal. “I will say the state of Tennessee, FEMA, all the partners here have been extraordinarily gracious in collaborating this entire time to come up with designs that would be rapidly accessible and be able to be delivered in a short period of time.”

State leaders said this is to help relieve area hospitals of patients who do not have critical care needs. They said a program in New York prompted the effort.

“Obviously it was a very complicated program but it was an initiative to create bed space out of alternative facilities such as large open arenas, stadium and things of that nature,” said Major General Jeff Holmes. “The governor directed us to engage the Corps immediately. At the time, obviously we were somewhat far away from the need but we could see the need arising based on what other states were experiencing.”

During Friday’s press conference, Metro officials said they’re working to see how long it will take to build what’s necessary and how the facility will be staffed.

Right now experts believe the surge of COVID-19 cases will hit the metro area in about three weeks.

“This is a big deal, right. You’re putting a hospital that’s a thousand beds or more and we’re working through that and I can assure you that we’re going to make sure that the plans are and everybody takes responsibility for the parts they need to take responsibility for,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health and Metro Coronavirus Task Force.

As far as staffing the facility, all displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford6
Benton4
Bledsoe2
Blount32
Bradley18
Campbell4
Cannon4
Carroll5
Cheatham11
Chester3
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee3
Cumberland16
Davidson 617
DeKalb5
Dickson20
Dyer5
Fayette14
Fentress1
Franklin8
Gibson6
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene16
Grundy8
Hamblen3
Hamilton61
Hardeman4
Hardin 2
Hawkins7
Haywood2
Henry4
Hickman1
Houston1
Humphreys2
Jackson2
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox92
Lauderdale2
Lawrence2
Lewis2
Lincoln2
Loudon9
Macon5
Madison13
Marion13
Marshall2
Maury18
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe5
Montgomery37
Morgan1
Obion2
Overton2
Perry2
Polk1
Putnam37
Roane3
Robertson41
Rutherford113
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier10
Shelby570
Smith3
Sullivan 17
Sumner268
Tipton24
Trousdale6
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington20
Wayne2
Weakley1
White2
Williamson199
Wilson 62
Residents of other states/countries212
Pending103
Total Casesas of (4/2/20)2,845

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories