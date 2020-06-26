1  of  2
Metro session Friday afternoon to discuss mandating face masks in public in Nashville
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Board of Health announced they will meet electronically Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm. in a special called session.

The session is “due to emergency circumstances” to discuss an order mandating face coverings or masks in public throughout Nashville and Davidson County.

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

