Metro session Friday afternoon to discuss mandating face masks in public in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Board of Health announced they will meet electronically Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm. in a special called session.

The session is “due to emergency circumstances” to discuss an order mandating face coverings or masks in public throughout Nashville and Davidson County.

News 2 will be covering the session online and on social media. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE