Metro sees spike in domestic calls for help during coronavirus crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Multiple speakers addressed the need for domestic violence assistance during Metro’s coronavirus task force briefing Tuesday.

During the Metro Public Health Department press conference on Tuesday morning, officials said they’ve seen an increase in the number of calls into the YMCA domestic violence hotline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, for some in our community, not everyone is, in fact, safer in their home,” explained Director of Metro’s Office of Famiy Safety Diane Lance. “There are victims of domestic violence, child abuse and elder abuse who are not safe in their home because an abuser lives in their home. This is an unfortunate reality for many people in our community who live with an abusive spouse, intimate partner, relative or caregiver,” said Lance.

“In times of heightened stress, uncertainty and financial strain, that abuse can be more severe and it can even become deadly. As victims of domestic violence and their children become increasingly isolated due to COVID-19 precautions, it creates increased opportunity for abusers to dominate every aspect of the victim’s life,” continued Lance.

Metro’s Office of Family Safety, which is located at 610 Murfreesboro Pike, will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the crisis.

They have a team of advocates who can help victims obtain an order protection, make a safety plan and help assess a victim’s risk level. Click here to learn more.

The YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee operates the largest domestic violence shelter in the region.

President and CEO of the YWCA Nashville & Middle Tennessee Sharon Roberson said there has been a 55% increase in calls and texts to the hotline since the beginning of march.

The 24/7 Crisis & Support Help Line is 1-800-334-4628 and the 24/7 Crisis & Support TEXT Line is 615-983-5170.

