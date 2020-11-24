Metro Schools will return to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Schools will be returning to all-virtual learning after Thanksgiving, according to a release from Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS).

Director of Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle, attributed this decision to the increase in the spread of COVID-19 in the Nashville community.

Students with exceptional needs and elementary school students who have been attending school in person should go to school on Tuesday, November 24. They will return to virtual learning from Monday, November 30, until the holiday break begins on December 17.

“Our transmission rate, new cases per 100,000 residents, and 7-day positivity rate are at their highest points in months, and the situation may only be getting worse,” Dr. Battle said. “This is a serious and dramatic public health emergency that requires us all to renew our vigilance and take the safety precautions necessary to keep ourselves, our families, our friends, and those we may encounter safe through the wearing of masks, social distancing, and avoidance of large – especially indoor – gatherings whenever possible.”

The release also stated MNPS plans to ask families about their preferences for learning styles amid the pandemic for the second semester. That begins on January 7.

Parents who want to change the decision they made prior in September will need to complete the survey. This will be available here from November 30 to December 4.

Parents who don’t want to change their decision do not need to do anything.

Once the time to complete the survey is done, all decisions for the remainder of the year will be final.

Students ages 5-12 and children of Metro School employees will still be able to receive no-cost-with-verification YMCA Emergency Childcare at the following locations:

The Metro Schools locations for YMCA Emergency Childcare are:

· Buena Vista Enhanced Option: 1531 9th Ave. N, Nashville, TN 37208

· Gra-Mar Middle School: 575 Joyce Lane, Nashville, TN 37216

· Glencliff Elementary: 120 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

· Gower Elementary: 650 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville, TN 37209

· Tusculum Elementary: 440 McMurray Drive, Nashville, TN 37211

· Andrew Jackson Elementary: 110 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN 37138

· Stanford Montessori: 2417 Maplecrest Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

· Carter-Lawrence Elementary: 1118 12th Ave. S, Nashville, TN 37203

MNPS officials said they will continue to provide meals at no-cost for all children 18 and under at school sites and bus stops.