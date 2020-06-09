Metro Schools to announce plans to reopen district for next school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools will release its plans for reopening the district as scheduled for the 2020-21 school year during a teleconference Tuesday morning.

Director Dr. Adrienne Battle will be joined by members of Metro’s coronavirus task force during the meeting, which is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.

Metro Schools launched a virtual summer experience and have been planning for the new school year, which will begin in about nine weeks.

It’s unclear to what extent the city expects students to stay home, but in preparation, Metro is proposing the purchase of 90,000 laptops and 17,000 hotspots with $24 million from the Federal CARES Act to make it possible for everyone to learn from home.

The plan would still need approval from the Metro Council. School leaders have been in discussion with public health leaders and Mayor John Cooper.

Once Nashville moves into Phase Three, district employees will return to their offices, but there is no set date for when it will begin.

Dr. Battle and Dr. Alex Jahangir are in charge of the school district’s task force, which focuses on operations safety, academic planning and student, faculty and staff support.

Dr. Battle said they are well underway with making adjustments and ready to make changes at a moment’s notice.

“Of course, we’re planning for various scenarios and contingencies based on the conditions we have to work with at the end of the summer. We don’t know what kind of cards will be dealt just yet, but we plan on being able to play a winning hand, no matter what,” explained Dr. Battle.

Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News’s chief medical correspondent, said it’s up to each individual school district to decide what plan is best for them.

“It’s not a one-sized fits all approach. Different ages of students may require a different approach, we have to remember the behavior of students and classroom approach affects not only those students but the staff of those schools and the people those students and staff go home to. There are a lot of factors and variables that have to be considered. It’s my hope that schools around the country will figure out a way to do it safely, again this virus is not disappearing miraculously,” said Dr. Ashton.

