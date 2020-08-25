Metro Schools to announce future plans at board meeting Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is expected to make a decision Tuesday about whether or not students will return to the classroom for in-person learning.

Metro students are learning virtually until at least Labor Day.

District leaders have not released much information about what to expect during Tuesday’s announcement.

In early July, Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said it was not an easy decision to go online, but the risks to the health and safety of students and teachers was too high.

Since then, Metro Schools have reduced the spread of COVID-19 after moving back to a modified phase and closing bars, but will that be enough to bring kids back in some capacity?

Teachers have expressed concerns in the past with petitions and rallies. Students started the school year with issues related to connectivity and logging-in to the system.

Teachers like Lauryn England said instructors just want to be able to connect with kids, no matter the format.

“They just look forward to meeting their students, telling them how excited they are to have them in class, telling them it’s going to be a great year. It’s going to look different and we might not know what it’s going to look like now, but we can guarantee it’s going to be a great and successful year,” explained England.

Since the school year began Aug. 4, there has been mixed reaction from Metro families.

A group of parents started a petition to bring students back, while teachers held a rally asking to stay home until there are no COVID-19 numbers for 14 days.

Emily Masters, a parent who was recently elected to the school board, said moving online has had it’s fair share of problems, but everyone has worked hard to adjust.

“So far, so good, we are not one of the families, fortunately that has had so many difficulties with the connectivity. I have been trying to sort of check in on people. I’ve already been in touch with a few of the principals in the district letting them know I want to talk to them about what’s working, what’s not working, so I can go in with that knowledge about what’s happening with my neighbors already under my belt,” said Masters.

Dr. Battle will hold a presentation and a discussion with school board members about how the district will move forward at Tuesday’s scheduled board meeting, which is at 5 p.m.

