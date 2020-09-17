Metro Schools’ sports to begin playing games next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Football at high schools within Metro Nashville Public Schools will be allowed to resume on September 25.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, director of MNPS made the announcement during Mayor John Cooper’s weekly news conference.

Dr. Battle also announced girl’s soccer can return September 23.

“I’m proud to be able to say that high school students will be able to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities in person, whether they attend school in person or remain in the virtual environment,” she said.

Fans won’t be able to attend games yet, but Dr. Battle said they are working on ways to add to the school spirit.

“We will allow cheerleaders and marching bands to be at games in a way that will provide for both social distancing and a bit of game time atmosphere.”

Live streaming technology is being added to stadiums for home games as well.

Football coaches in the district were given approval to start contact practice last Friday.

Previously, district leaders said contact practice was on hold until COVID-19 conditions improved for the city.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 metrics to make further determinations regarding starting games and competitions,” MNPS Spokesperson Sean Braisted said in a statement.

He added that all extracurricular social distancing guidelines and precautions have to be followed, and the district will begin to phase in extracurricular activities as conditions allow. That goes with the district’s phase-in approach to in-person learning.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE