Metro Schools partnership with YMCA offers free childcare after Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools is partnering with the YMCA to offer a free program for younger students.

MNPS students in grades K to 5th grade and the children of Metro School employees can get supervision and virtual learning support through the YMCA program starting after Labor Day.

Metro Schools to continue virtual learning through fall break

Director of schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said the program will start in seven schools with capacities for 60 students each. She reminded parents that prior to this expansion, the YMCA had been offering its own supervised daycare option for several months so they still have other sites available as well.

“We wanted to partner with them to do something specific in Metro Schools to continue to serve our students and families. So they have the capacity to continue to add spaces as needed,” Dr. Battle said. “We’ll also be using our extended day learning program to support them in training in the virtual learning platform and to ensure the success of our students.”

Metro Schools locations are:

Taylor Stratton Elementary, 310 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115

Jones Padeia Elementary, 1800 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Hattie Cotton Elementary, 1033 W Greenwood Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Glencliff Elementary, 120 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Andrew Jackson Elementary, 110 Shute Ln, Old Hickory, TN 37138

Waverly-Belmont Elementary, 2301 10th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

Tusculum Elementary, 440 McMurray Dr, Nashville, TN 37211

Camp Widjiwagan, 3088 Smith Springs Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

Dr. Battle said the district has also identified Phase 2 schools if there is a higher demand for the YMCA program. Anyone looking for additional information can visit the Y website.