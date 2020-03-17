Metro Schools offering food boxes, drive-thru meals during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting school districts across Middle Tennessee after Governor Bill Lee urged all Tennessee schools Monday to close as soon as they can.

Families statewide are making adjustments to avoid catching the COVID-19 coronavirus at all costs. But school closures create a hardship for many who rely on meals for their students.

Metro Nashville Public Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee are partnering to help feed students during the school closures.

“The societal changes that are occurring in response to COVID-19 make it all the more important that we find ways to provide for the nutritional needs of the children of Nashville,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle. “We are so grateful to the community partners who are stepping up in this time of need, and we’ll be exploring as many options as possible to safely provide for the students and families of MNPS.”

They will be distributing food boxes Wednesday at schools across Davidson County from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The boxes are available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

Antioch High School: 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013

Buena Vista Elementary School: 1531 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Cole Elementary School: 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch, TN 37013

Donelson Middle School: 110 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Nashville, TN 37214

Haywood Elementary School: 3790 Turley Drive, Nashville, TN 37211

Inglewood Elementary School: 1700 Riverside Dr, Nashville, TN 37216

J.E. Moss Elementary School: 4701 Bowfield Dr, Antioch, TN 37013

Jere Baxter Middle School: 350 Hart Ln, Nashville, TN 37207

Napier Elementary School: 67 Fairfield Ave, Nashville, TN 37210

Additionally, free breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to children under 18 regardless of their school status beginning March 23. The meals will be bagged or boxed and available in a drive-through setup to limit crowds and possible exposure to COVID-19. The meals will be cold or room temperature to allow for transportation. Meals will be prepared at Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, and Haynes Middle School and will be delivered to the following locations for pickup between 8- 9 a.m. for breakfast and 12-1:30 p.m. for lunch:

Apollo Middle School: 631 Richards Rd, Antioch, TN 37013

Buena Vista Elementary School: 1531 9th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Cole Elementary School: 5060 Colemont Dr, Antioch, TN 37013

DuPont Elementary School: 1311 9th St, Old Hickory, TN 37138

Glencliff High School: 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

H.G. Hill Middle School: 150 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205

I.T. Creswell Middle School: 3500 John Mallette Dr, Nashville, TN 37218

Lakeview Elementary School: 455 Rural Hill Rd, Nashville, TN 37217

Madison Middle School: 300 W Old Hickory Blvd, Madison, TN 37115

McKissack Middle School: 915 38th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

Napier Elementary School: 67 Fairfield Ave, Nashville, TN 37210

Rose Park Middle School: 1025 9th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

Shwab Elementary School: 1500 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Stratford STEM Magnet High School: 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216

Two Rivers Middle School: 2991 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Anyone who needs more information is asked to call 615-329-3491 or 2-1-1.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE