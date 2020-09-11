Metro Schools football teams approved for contact practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Football coaches in the Metro Nashville Public School system have been given approval to start contact practice Friday.

Previously, district leaders said contact practice was on hold until COVID-19 conditions improved for the city.

“We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 metrics to make further determinations regarding starting games and competitions,” MNPS Spokesperson Sean Braisted said in a statement.

He added that all extracurricular social distancing guidelines and precautions have to be followed, and the district will begin to phase in extracurricular activities as conditions allow. That goes with the district’s phase-in approach to in-person learning.