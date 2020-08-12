Metro Schools Director urges community to help with the return to in-person learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public School leaders discussed the challenges of making the safest plans for students and teachers during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Metro will have virtual-learning through at least Labor Day.

Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle said they hope to give an update within two weeks about the district’s plans going forward.

She said teams are meeting daily for updates on how virtual learning is going so far, but they are also preparing for a return to in-person learning. The district already bought personal protective equipment for staff members, planned for social distancing, and worked to make sure custodians are stocked up.

Dr. Battle said the district cannot take virtual learning off the table just yet until they are certain COVID-19 conditions will allow for that.

“If adults are ill and not able to be there to support their students you are still not able to operate your buildings at full capacity,” Dr. Battle said. “There are lots of complexities here. I’m just going to take this opportunity to encourage the community. This is really up to us as adults as a community to do what’s necessary so that we can open up our school buildings.”

School board members said they are not taking these decisions lightly.

“I think that also it’s very important that we acknowledge we really do care about the safety of our kids and our students and being very mindful of how we transition and operate,” said District 7 Board Member Freda Player-Peters. “We would hate to have a child’s death on our hands because we were not careful and mindful or we did not slow, we did not transition in a mindful way.”

Dr. Battle said they’re also assessing learning loss right now to see how students are being impacted by the pandemic. She adds that parents will get advanced notice before the district moves to in-person learning or stays with remote-learning.