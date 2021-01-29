Metro Schools could announce return date for in-person learning as soon as Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools could announce a phase-in schedule for a return to in-person learning as soon as Monday afternoon.

In a statement released Friday morning, the district’s communications director Sean Braisted said the COVID-19 risk score, a measurement tool of community spread that has been used by MNPS since November to determine when it is safe to allow for in-person instruction, dropped below 7 based on the data released by the Metro Public Health Department.

The score as of Friday morning is at 6.7 out of 10, Braisted said. If the score remains below 7 throughout the weekend, Braisted said Dr. Adrienne Battle will announce a phase-in schedule by Monday afternoon to start bringing students back into the classroom for those parents who chose that option.

“The Nashville community has made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Battle said in a statement Friday morning. “I’ve made a commitment to our families, students, and staff that we would offer the in-person option when it was safer to do so based on our community spread. We will continue to watch the numbers over the weekend, and if they are sustained below 7, we’ll be providing a proposed phase-in schedule for students on Monday afternoon.”

The COVID-19 risk score is calculated using three metrics: the 7-day average positivity rate weighted at 20 percent, the 7-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents weighted at 60 percent, and the transmission rate weighted at 20 percent.

As students begin phasing back into the classroom, the district said it will increase safety measures through a partnership with Meharry Medical College that will include COVID-19 testing of students and staff who choose to participate, as well as greater compliance monitoring to support staff and provide further guidance to schools and the district on measures that can be taken to improve safety.

