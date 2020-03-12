Metro Schools closed the rest of the week due to coronavirus concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Schools will close on Thursday and Friday after officials consulted with Metro Public Health Department ahead of the district’s planned spring break “out of an abundance of caution due to the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”

MNPS says there have been no students or staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.

“While there is no immediate threat to Metro Nashville Public Schools, I understand this is a quickly evolving situation, and closing for the rest of the week and through spring break will give us time to properly plan and evaluate what is in the best interest going forward,” said interim director of schools Dr. Adrienne Battle. “Our teams will be using the next several days to develop contingency plans and safety precautions to ensure the safety and well-being of all of our staff and students.”

District offices will be open, and 12-month central office employees are asked to report to work unless notified otherwise.

