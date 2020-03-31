Metro Schools cancels proms due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools have announced they are canceling proms at all Metro Schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a message sent to parents.

The message tells parents that refunds will be handled at a later date.

Earlier, Metro Schools stated students will not return to class until at least April 24. District offices will also remain closed until April 24.

