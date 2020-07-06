Metro Schools cancels in-person graduation ceremonies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Monday afternoon they will not have any in-person graduation ceremonies, due to Nashville’s return to phase 2.
The district said with this step back, they cannot safely hold any in-person ceremonies. The district had been working to host a late summer graduation for students, family, and staff to attend in-person.
Graduates were able to participate in drive-through ceremonies and virtual ceremonies throughout the summer. MNPS has compiled a virtual graduation video to celebrate the Class of 2020.