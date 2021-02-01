Metro Schools announce phase-in schedule for in-person learning

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Public Schools will begin returning to the classroom as soon as this week, school officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.

The schedule for students to return to classrooms, for those parents who chose the in-person option and contingent upon containing the spread of COVID-19, are as follows:

  • Thursday, Feb. 4: Students with special needs who attend contracted special-day schools
  • Tuesday, Feb 9: Grades Pre-K-4 and students with exceptional needs
  • Thursday, Feb 18: Grades 5 and 9, transition grades for middle and high schools
  • Thursday, Feb 25: Grades 6, 7, and 8
  • Wednesday, March 3: Grades 10-12

The day before each group returns will be an asynchronous learning day with no live instruction for those students to allow staff to for preparation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories