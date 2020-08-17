Metro Public Schools gets $100K technology donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Google Fiber and AllianceBernstein are teaming up to donate technology to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to The Nashville Public Education Foundation, both companies will donate $50,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools. Funds will go towards things like individual hotspots, charging cables and other tech devices. This is in addition to CARES Act funding that will also go towards purchasing technology for the district.

The Nashville Public Education Foundation estimates 7,000 Metro families do not have access to broadband.