Metro Public Health revises Order 6, issues new live entertainment guidelines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, the Metro Public Health Department announced new safety guidelines which included changes to live entertainment.

MPHD Director Dr. Michael Caldwell approved an amendment to Public Health Order 6 to include guidelines to ensure the safety of the public, hospitality workers, and musicians during live entertainment.

The guidelines include the following:

1) All live musicians/entertainers will operate under the same guidelines as the property/venue’s staff. Temperatures will be checked upon arrival and they will be screened with the same questions about wellness, COVID-19 symptoms, and potential exposure. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or anyone with COVID symptoms, will be asked to leave the property and instructed to follow the existing recommendations for testing and self-isolating. 2) Management will request periodic testing of musicians to ensure they are ahead of any infection risks. 3) Venues/properties will continue to operate at reduced capacity (per Phase 2 guidelines). Seating and distancing guidelines must be adhered to. 4) Venues/properties will ensure all musicians are staged at a safe distance from guests/tables defined as a minimum of 15 feet between performers and patrons. 5) Musicians will not be permitted on stage until the prior musicians have exited the stage and the venue has had the opportunity to sanitize. 6) The venue/property will fully sanitize the stage between acts; cables and stools must be sanitized. 7) No equipment may be shared between performers; each musician is responsible for bringing his or her own equipment (microphones, mic stands, amplifiers, drumsticks, etc.). 8) Social distancing protocols should be observed among performers (can be accomplished with barriers and other techniques) 9) No dance floors permitted. When possible, tables will be placed on dance floors or the dance floor area will be cordoned off to deter gathering. 10) Staff shall maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from patrons, except when placing an item on the patron’s table. Music volume should not exceed a level that would prohibit staff from maintaining the minimum 6 feet distance while interacting with patrons.

Order 6 took effect with the start of Phase 2, and lifts certain restrictions for some businesses and facilities for the safe and responsible reopening. Such operations were suspended as part of the Safer at Home Public Health Order 3 as a mitigation strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. After extensive social distancing and mitigation measures to limit the spread of the virus, operations at some previously closed businesses reopened May 25 under specific restrictions.

Gatherings of 25 or fewer will now be permitted, provided proper social distancing protocols are put in place. Residents are still instructed to work from home if possible, and masks should be worn in public settings. Those 65 years of age and older or with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home if possible.

Businesses are permitted to operate under the following set of regulations:

Personal care businesses like salons, barbershops, waxing salons, tattoo parlors, nail salons or spas and other similar establishments may reopen under specific guidelines, including:

The number of people inside the establishment cannot exceed 50% of the capacity as determined by Tennessee’s Building and Fire Code.

Social distancing measures must be taken to ensure customers and employees can keep a safe distance from one another.

All employees must be screened daily for fever and symptoms of COVID-19. Those who exhibit fever or other symptoms should be sent home immediately.

All employees who interact with the public or who cannot keep a safe social distance from their co-workers are required to wear masks or facial coverings.

Signage should be present requesting customers wear a mask or facial covering.

Physical fitness facilities like gyms, swimming pools, climbing gyms, dance studios, and services like personal and group training can resume under guidelines including:

The number of people inside the building should be limited to 50% the capacity as determined by Tennessee’s Building and Fire code, not exceeding the maximum number of people who can use the facility at a safe social distance.

When doing any exercise more strenuous than low-intensity aerobic activities, social distancing guidelines should be extended to ten feet.

Employees should be screened daily for fever and symptoms of COVID-19. Those who show symptoms or exhibit fever should be sent home immediately.

Employees who interact with the public or who cannot keep a safe social distance from co-workers should wear masks or facial coverings.

Surfaces should be cleaned after each use.

Bowling alleys, miniature golf, driving ranges and target golf, go-carts, water parks, zip lines, paintball, ice or roller rinks, and similar attractions or participatory activities are allowed to reopen under certain restrictions including:

The number of people inside the facility can be no more than 50% of the capacity as determined by the Tennessee Building and Fire Code.

Shared use devices should be sanitized between each group’s use.

Employees who interact with the public or who cannot maintain a safe social distance from their co-workers must wear a mask or facial covering.

Employees must be screened for fever and symptoms of COVID-19 each day. Those who exhibit fever or symptoms should be sent home immediately.

Metro Parks will reopen community centers, golf course clubhouses, museums and nature centers at 50 percent capacity. Dog parks, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, sports and recreations leagues, skate parks and splash pads remain closed.

In addition to new re-openings, some restrictions on facilities already open will change. Restaurants and bars serving food from a menu can now limit capacity to 75% of the capacity determined by the Tennessee Building and Fire Code. Live entertainment is permitted, provided performers can practice social distancing measures while performing. Bar areas must remain closed, and all patrons must be seated. Employees must continue wearing masks as directed in previous public health orders.

Retail stores may also allow more patrons inside, up to 75% of the capacity as determined by the Tennessee Building and Fire Code. Surfaces must still be cleaned after each use, and employees must continue to wear masks as directed in previous public health orders.

Businesses and sectors classified as essential in previous Declaration of Public Health Emergency Orders will not be affected by Order 5.

Public Health Order 6 took effect at 12:01 AM CDT on May 25 and will remain in effect until June 7, unless otherwise extended.

