Metro Public Health investigating reports of businesses not following ‘Safer at Home’ orders

On March 22, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a “safer at home” order that called for closing all non-essential businesses.

Restaurants were allowed to stay open, but they had to change operations, moving to pick up orders and carryout only.

Bars across the city also closed their doors as large gatherings were off limits.

The Metro Health Department is one of the agencies in charge of making sure businesses comply with the order, but they have received complaints.

“Between 40 and 45 complaints about businesses being open that weren’t considered essential,” said Brian Todd with the Metro Health Department.

The Metro Health Department is on the lookout for businesses that aren’t following the city’s safer at home order.

They have received complaints, but also questions from people calling to ask about certain businesses.

The Metro Health Department has canvassed more than 800 businesses following the order saying the majority are following the guidelines.

“Out of those that weren’t, once we told them about the order they immediately made the change,” said Todd.

Anyone not in compliance with the guidelines can face a $50 fine plus additional fees. Businesses could also lose their permits if they are cited more than once.

“We will be out with a team that includes our inspectors, but also the metro police department,” said Todd.

No businesses have been cited at this time, but the Metro Health Department says they will continue to investigate any complaints they receive.

Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order has been extended through April 24. Mayor John Cooper announced the extension during the State of Metro address on Tuesday morning.

