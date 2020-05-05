Metro Public Health Dept. to offer free cloth masks to limit COVID-19 spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department will offer free cloth masks at each of their three health centers beginning May 6.

The masks will be available between 8 am – 4:30 pm Monday through Friday at the Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave., and East Nashville Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane.

The masks were provided by Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group. Those picking up a mask are asked to practice social distancing measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, as masks are not a substitute for social distancing.

The availability of masks follows the introduction of Metro Public Health Order 4, which asks all people who can safely wear a mask to do so in public settings. The order also requires businesses and facilities open to the public to post signage requesting those entering the facility to wear a mask.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest the use of cloth masks can limit the spread of the virus, particularly by those who are infected but do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Cloth masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or by those who would jeopardize their health or safety by wearing one.

In addition to the wearing of masks, the public is urged to follow the following guidance from the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.

Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

