Metro Public Health Dept. reports 3,586 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Department of Public Health reported 3,586 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County Saturday. That’s an increase of 126 cases in the past 24 hours.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 99 years.

A total of 35 people have died after a confirmed case of COVID-19. Also, 1,847 people have recovered from the virus.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 220 calls on Friday, May 8, 2020.

