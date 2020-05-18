Metro Public Health Dept. partners with OEM, Hands On Nashville to offer free cloth masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department has partnered with Hands On Nashville to offer cloth masks at locations throughout Davidson County.

A release from MPHD on Monday states that Hands On Nashville volunteers and Metro Public Health Department staff will set up drive-through centers at four Metro Parks community centers on May 22 and 23. Each person will receive two of the cloth masks. MPHD received 180,000 masks from Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command.

Friday, May 22, 2020 9 am – 1 pm: Hartman Park Community Center, Bellevue Regional Center, Madison Community Center and Smith Springs Community Center

Saturday, May 23, 2020 9 am – 1 pm: Hartman Park Community Center, Bellevue Regional Center, Madison Community Center and Smith Springs Community Center



For more on Metro Public Health’s efforts to distribute masks, read the rest of the statement below:

Hands On Nashville volunteers, Metro Public Health Department staff and Office of Emergency Management staff handed out nearly 20,000 cloth masks May 15 and 16 at Metro’s Southeast facility. Health Department staff delivered an additional 16,000 cloth masks to MDHA last week.

MPHD received an initial shipment of 25,000 masks two weeks ago and gave them away at drive-thru centers set up at the Health Department’s three Health Centers. Masks will NOT be available at Health Department locations.

The availability of masks follows emergency public health orders asking all people who can safely wear a facial covering to do so in public settings. Businesses and facilities open to the public are also required to post signage requesting those entering the facility to wear a mask, and employees who interact with customers or cannot adhere to social distancing guidelines while working are also required to wear masks or facial coverings.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggest the use of cloth masks can limit the spread of the virus, particularly by those who are infected but do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Cloth masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or by those who would jeopardize their health or safety by wearing one.

In addition to the wearing of masks, the public is urged to follow the following guidance from the CDC to limit the spread of COVID-19:

Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.

Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.

